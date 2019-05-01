Carnival Corporation Explains Discharge Of Treated Sewage

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
CARNIVAL Corporation has again explained its discharge of treated sewage in Bahamian waters, releasing a statement that also highlighted its planned construction of a port facility in Grand Bahama and its productive relationship with the Bahamas.
Leading environmentalist Joseph Darville said the corporation’s explanations are not satisfactory, however, and that the multi-billion-dollar corporation should apologise for what happened - something which was missing from their lengthy statement yesterday.
A recently released US court mandated report highlighted several instances when Carnival ships released treated sewage and food waste within the Bahamas’ archipelagic zone. Carnival has faced intense criticism following the revelations.
Its statement yesterday said: “We are always committed to being in compliance, and often our internal policies are even more restrictive than applicable regulations. For example, MARPOL regulations require that discharges occur greater than three miles from land while our policies dictate 12 miles.
“In 2017, the improper discharges cited in the recent news articles all occurred beyond 12 miles. All cases were self-identified and self-reported and followed established and accepted reporting protocol. All discharges from our ships were fully treated prior to release, posing no threat or harm to the marine environment based on independent studies. We have over a thousand transits annually in the Bahamas. Those 2017 incidents represented a very small fraction of the total transits for that year. Since the end of 2017, there has only been one instance of an improper discharge, again self-identified and self-reported. However, we feel even one incident is one too many.”
Under the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), “nearest land” refers to the baseline from which territorial sea of a state is established. While Carnival says it released sewage beyond 12 nautical miles of any physical land in the Bahamas, the company does not say it released sewage beyond 3 nm of the Bahamas’ archipelagic baseline, which would be necessary to comply with MARPOL regulations.
“Since the very first days of our venture in the cruise industry,” the corporation said, “Carnival has held the islands, waters and people of the Bahamas in special regard…Today, we are entering into an exciting new era in this partnership with the construction of Carnival’s largest private port facility anywhere in the world in Grand Bahama. This is expected to create up to 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for Bahamians. A unique cruise destination, the food, beverage and retail offerings will be 100 percent operated by Bahamian companies and when the facility opens, we believe the potential for spin-off enterprise will be enormous. Meanwhile, the launch of our new Excel-class of ships means that Carnival will be capable of bringing a much higher volume of passengers than ever before to Nassau, Grand Bahama and other ports of call, stimulating economic activity and generating countless opportunities for Bahamians. Carnival is committed to the Bahamas and will always be extremely grateful to its people for allowing us to showcase the country’s unique natural wonders to so many people from around the world. We regard this as a very special, mutually beneficial relationship.”
Mr Darville, chairman of Save the Bays, said yesterday that sewage “shouldn’t be dumped anywhere”.
“It should be brought into a port and whatever mechanisms are in place to dispose of it, it should be done in that particular manner,” he said. “They should be apologising for what they did and I thought to a certain extent they recognised the wrong they did and that they will do all in their power to correct it. Any black water, it does not matter if it’s 12 or 20 miles out, shouldn’t be released. And how do we know it was 12 miles away from any land area? They would have to give you a GPS indication of exactly where they dumped it and until we see that all we will know is it was dumped in our territorial waters. We have a meeting on Friday with Carnival dealing with the Grand Port and I’m sure these matters are going to come up. As an environmentalist and someone seriously concerned about our ocean, I need to know from them that they are conscientious about anything they do near or in our waters.”
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Darville wants for us to trust a well known habitual violator of environmental laws over many decades to suddenly wake-up and do the right thing. Is he for real? Did he read any of the investigative report underlying the Florida court decision to fine Carnival $40 million for illegal dumping? That material found that despite Carnival having been caught illegally dumping many times in the past, it nevertheless continued doing so as soon as the spot light was taken off of it. And Carnival was proven to have falsified records to cover up its illegal dumping activities which have saved it and its shareholders millions and millions of dollars of costs they would have otherwise incurred. Carnival has demonstrated that it's unrepentant and regards the fines levied against it as a worthwhile cost of doing business. No Mr. Darville....Carnival is not to be trusted to police itself. It must be banned from our waters until we have the ability to properly monitor and enforce its compliance with all of our existing environmental laws. Make no mistake about it! Carnival should also be expected to bear a sizable portion of the total costs of monitoring and enforcing our own policing procedures once put in place. This could be achieved by assessing a hefty environmental compliance fee on each and everyone of Carnival's voyages through our waters. Start talking some sense Mr. Darville.
TheMadHatter 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Another environmental group (who wishes to remain anonymous for the time being) is in the process of implementing what they are calling The Poop Pack Project (PPP). Specially designed "aquatic poop packs" - designed in Holland - consist of a tiny clear plastic collection bag and two rubber band straps. One strap is tied to the dorsal (top) fin of a fish or shark and the second strap is attached to the thin connecting flesh between the body and the tail of the fish or shark or dolphin. The pack is aligned with the anus of the creature and collects "poop" (sewerage) in real time. A team of 850 volunteer scuba divers from around the world are set to descend on the southern shores of Grand Bahama to begin attaching the devices. A subset of the group will be assigned to emptying the sacks periodically. Tiny gps trackers allow a computer to follow the complex movements (no pun intended) of the numerous sea creatures and determine the best dive sites going forward for emptying. The emptying is done with small vacuum canisters with a nozzle that can fit into the sacks. While some say this is traumatic for the fish, it at least keeps the ocean clean. Angela Mirkowski, one of the team leaders said "We like to think of it as a little detail that God forgot, but we are happy to pitch in and help Him out." The team has worked the last few years in the waters between Australia and Indonesia, but have had their efforts neutralized by the overboard pooping of immigrants traveling from Indonesia to Australia who refuse to wear a larger version of the packs. "An environmentalist's work is never done," said Angela.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
I read the first few lines of your post before deciding the rest of it was not worth reading. Like me, many will find your cynicism not the least bit amusing given the gravity of this most serious matter. Besides, we all know there are a few among us who don't mind living in an environment full of either their own or somebody else's shiite, non-biodegradable waste and other contaminants.
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Mudda - the fact that they have taken this moment instead of say 1 year when Carnival was still coming here - to bring up this subject tells you all you need to know. Just because they are planning an investment all those not wanting to see GB succeed either because they are anti fnm or anti white have come out of thw bushes. Plastics are the most disturbing problem in the seas today. Sewerage is organic. Plastics are found by the hundreds of pounds in dead whales. Several recent stories in the news. Where were these anti carnival people PRIOR to their announcement that they wish to buy the Lucayan hotel?
