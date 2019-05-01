Carnival Corporation Explains Discharge Of Treated Sewage

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CARNIVAL Corporation has again explained its discharge of treated sewage in Bahamian waters, releasing a statement that also highlighted its planned construction of a port facility in Grand Bahama and its productive relationship with the Bahamas.

Leading environmentalist Joseph Darville said the corporation’s explanations are not satisfactory, however, and that the multi-billion-dollar corporation should apologise for what happened - something which was missing from their lengthy statement yesterday.

A recently released US court mandated report highlighted several instances when Carnival ships released treated sewage and food waste within the Bahamas’ archipelagic zone. Carnival has faced intense criticism following the revelations.

Its statement yesterday said: “We are always committed to being in compliance, and often our internal policies are even more restrictive than applicable regulations. For example, MARPOL regulations require that discharges occur greater than three miles from land while our policies dictate 12 miles.

“In 2017, the improper discharges cited in the recent news articles all occurred beyond 12 miles. All cases were self-identified and self-reported and followed established and accepted reporting protocol. All discharges from our ships were fully treated prior to release, posing no threat or harm to the marine environment based on independent studies. We have over a thousand transits annually in the Bahamas. Those 2017 incidents represented a very small fraction of the total transits for that year. Since the end of 2017, there has only been one instance of an improper discharge, again self-identified and self-reported. However, we feel even one incident is one too many.”

Under the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), “nearest land” refers to the baseline from which territorial sea of a state is established. While Carnival says it released sewage beyond 12 nautical miles of any physical land in the Bahamas, the company does not say it released sewage beyond 3 nm of the Bahamas’ archipelagic baseline, which would be necessary to comply with MARPOL regulations.

“Since the very first days of our venture in the cruise industry,” the corporation said, “Carnival has held the islands, waters and people of the Bahamas in special regard…Today, we are entering into an exciting new era in this partnership with the construction of Carnival’s largest private port facility anywhere in the world in Grand Bahama. This is expected to create up to 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for Bahamians. A unique cruise destination, the food, beverage and retail offerings will be 100 percent operated by Bahamian companies and when the facility opens, we believe the potential for spin-off enterprise will be enormous. Meanwhile, the launch of our new Excel-class of ships means that Carnival will be capable of bringing a much higher volume of passengers than ever before to Nassau, Grand Bahama and other ports of call, stimulating economic activity and generating countless opportunities for Bahamians. Carnival is committed to the Bahamas and will always be extremely grateful to its people for allowing us to showcase the country’s unique natural wonders to so many people from around the world. We regard this as a very special, mutually beneficial relationship.”

Mr Darville, chairman of Save the Bays, said yesterday that sewage “shouldn’t be dumped anywhere”.

“It should be brought into a port and whatever mechanisms are in place to dispose of it, it should be done in that particular manner,” he said. “They should be apologising for what they did and I thought to a certain extent they recognised the wrong they did and that they will do all in their power to correct it. Any black water, it does not matter if it’s 12 or 20 miles out, shouldn’t be released. And how do we know it was 12 miles away from any land area? They would have to give you a GPS indication of exactly where they dumped it and until we see that all we will know is it was dumped in our territorial waters. We have a meeting on Friday with Carnival dealing with the Grand Port and I’m sure these matters are going to come up. As an environmentalist and someone seriously concerned about our ocean, I need to know from them that they are conscientious about anything they do near or in our waters.”