Officer Drew Gun On Drunk Marine

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force has launched an internal investigation into reports a marine was forced to draw his gun on another officer in an altercation at Prince George Dock yesterday.

A RBDF press officer yesterday stated: “There was a minor incident at the port facility but we are looking into it now.”

No further details were confirmed by the RBDF; however, an internal police report logged on the matter made its rounds on social media yesterday.

According to that report, a marine reported for duty drunk and made death threats towards a specific officer, and other marines present.

An exchange of words followed, and the intoxicated officer allegedly charged at his colleague, who drew his service weapon in defence.

According to the circulated report, the marine was subdued by several other officers and the matter was reported to the RBDF base and Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson.

However Commissioner Ferguson told The Tribune police were not investigating the matter.

The incident comes in the wake of the shock killing of veteran marine Petty Officer Philip Perpall, who was shot multiple times in his upper body and killed by his subordinate at Government House early Sunday.

According to National Security Minister Marvin Dames, the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s investigation into the killing is progressing and officers should be coming to the public in short order.

Mr Dames said police were speaking to a number of people in connection with the incident, when asked if anyone was still in custody.