Union President, Legal Team 'Will Study The Law' After Judge's Ruling

BAHAMAS Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union president Dwayne Woods yesterday told The Tribune he and his legal team would “study the law” after he was told by a Supreme Court judge that legal action over the suspension of his salary was not a union matter.

Justice Keith Thompson adjourned the matter to May 10 and advised the union to give serious thought over the viability of its action and the matter of costs.

The action was brought by the union following the suspension of Mr Woods’ salary.

It follows a contentious war-of-words between Mr Woods and WSC executive chairman Adrian Gibson, who revealed in February that the union president was paid approximately $60,000 a year despite being on “administrative leave”.

According to Mr Gibson, the corporation decided last year May not to renew his administrative leave, and ordered Mr Woods back to work.

In court on Friday, legal counsel for WSC argued for dismissal of the action on the grounds it was improperly brought, and that the union is barred from bringing an action to enforce an alleged private right of an employee.

Justice Thompson pointed out that the “Union Leave” provision in the expired Industrial Agreement held no effect and could not be incorporated into Mr. Woods’ employment contract in the absence of a collective agreement.

Mr Woods told The Tribune he disagreed with several points raised by Mr Thompson, but will have to review the suggestions with legal counsel to determine the best course of action.