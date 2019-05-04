Man Dies After Shooting On Hospital Lane

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead on Hospital Lane early on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after midnight, a group were sitting in front of an abandoned building when they were approached by a lone gunman who opened fire in their direction. He shot one man before running away.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the injured man but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.