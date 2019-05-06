$10k Fines For Killer Motorists

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was fined $10,000 yesterday for hitting and killing a motorcyclist with his truck last month. Ricardo Butler received the fine from Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans after pleading guilty to killing Tito Ferguson on April 1.

Failure to pay the fine would result in one year in prison, the senior magistrate said.

Meanwhile, two men, Elton Hart and Roscoe Johnson, were both fined in connection with a traffic accident which claimed the life of pedestrian Leon Cooper on March 25.

Hart was fined $10,000 for killing in the course of dangerous driving and also had his driver’s licence suspended. He will serve one year in prison if the fine is not paid.

Johnson was fined $5,950 for dangerous and reckless driving; driving while not covered against third party risk insurance; and driving without a driver’s licence.

He too will serve a year in prison if the fine is not paid.

Concerning the accident involving Butler, according to reports, shortly after 2am on the date in question, police were called to the scene of a traffic accident on Carmichael Road and Cedar Way, involving a male motorcyclist who had collided with a truck.

Paramedics were subsequently called to the scene and confirmed the male had died.

Concerning the incident with Hart and Johnson, shortly after 2am on March 25, police were called to the scene of a traffic accident on Blue Hill Road and Wulff Road involving a dark blue Honda Accord and a light blue Honda Accord driven by two males.

A male pedestrian was struck in the process and died at the scene.