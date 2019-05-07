First Cohort Completes Leadership Programme

By RIEL MAJOR

A ceremony was held yesterday at the University of the Bahamas in honour of the first cohort of police officers and correctional officers for the completion of the first phase of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Leadership Programme.

The programme is a partnership between the University of the Bahamas and Georgia State University. The programme was launched more than eight weeks ago.

The minister said this weekend the 16 graduates will be travelling to Georgia to complete the second portion of their leadership programme. “Each of you will be working on attachments with law enforcement leaders from agencies in the United States at the federal, state and local levels. Garner as much knowledge as you can, make us proud, and know that we look forward to your safe return,” Mr Dames said.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Bahamas, I congratulate the graduates on achieving this significant milestone in their professional careers and wish them the very best.”

Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson said: “Congratulations on your successful completion on the first phase of your programme. You couldn’t have made it this far without discipline, dedication and the desire to succeed. As you embark on the last leg of your certification programme at Georgia State for the job placement, I want you to rest assure knowing that you have my full support.”

Commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services Charles Murphy said: “I am particularly pleased and proud of our correctional officers who participated in this exercise. Participants you must be commended for the successful completion of this programme and on behalf of the Department of Correctional Services I congratulate all of you.