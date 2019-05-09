Two Shot Dead At Potter's Cay Dock

Two men were shot dead at Potter's Cay Dock on Wednesday night, police have confirmed.
There are few details at the moment, but the incident was reported shortly after 9.15pm.
More news to come.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
Bonefishpete 6 hours, 48 minutes ago
They still washing the conch in harbour water? Don't want tourists getting sick.
