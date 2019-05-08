Gomez Firms Awarded Damages

By AVA TURNQUEST

FORMER Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez yesterday said he felt vindicated after his companies were awarded damages in the legal dispute that sparked his 2015 resignation from Cabinet.

At the time, Mr Gomez cited the need to take care of a legal issue involving financial issues connected with a commercial loan from the Bank of the Bahamas.

“My trust had an action,” he said yesterday, “the settlement of it involved the trust obtaining 50 per cent of the shareholding in each of the companies that were plaintiffs.

“We attempted to have the matter resolved through discussion and those discussions faltered just after I left Cabinet, but it was obvious before I left that it would have to go to litigation.

Deputy Registrar Stephana Saunders awarded the plaintiffs: Kaydee Limited, Mercantile Land Resources Limited, Seaport Construction Company Limited, Meridian Research Corporation Limited, Dominion Swan Industries, and David Edward Jennette Sr a sum of 6,049,194.63 with an interest rate of 6.75 percent from October 5, 2017 - the date of filing of their statement of claim.