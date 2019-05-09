Task Force To Look Into Government House Security

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames announced yesterday the appointment of a “review committee” tasked with investigating the security issues related to the shooting death of Petty Officer Percival Philip Perpall at Government House on April 28.

The committee is composed of retired Commissioner of Police Reginald Ferguson, who will chair the group; retired Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rodrick Bowe; retired Superintendent of Police Douglas Hanna; and retired police officer and attorney Paul Jones.

The investigation will span two months, according to Mr Dames, and once complete its findings will aid in the formulation of new security measures for government buildings.

During his announcement at the Churchill Building yesterday morning, Mr Dames said the committee will ultimately determine whether there were any breaches or failures in security at Government House during the morning of the incident. He did, however, note the findings of this probe would not impact the ongoing criminal case associated with the case.

P/O Perpall, a 30-year veteran of the RBDF, was fatally shot while sitting in the guard room with two of his colleagues around 2.30am, according to police reports. Another RBDF officer, who was a subordinate to P/O Perpall, has since been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Mr Dames insisted that given this particular circumstance, his office deemed it necessary for all reviews of the matter to be done in a transparent and balanced manner.

“In order to address this incident in a transparent manner, I am appointing four imminently qualified professionals of note and associated backgrounds to form the review committee which will conduct the inquiry with immediate effect,” he said.

Mr Dames said the committee has the “full backing” of the government and is mandated to conduct this investigations over the next two months.

He continued: “…The main objective behind all of this is that, at the end of the day, once the committee would have concluded their findings they would also be making recommendations for improvements and that is the critical objective behind this overall inquiry.

“If you remember now, the investigations into the death of P/O Perpall has been concluded by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and so we want to keep that separate.

“And hence the reason for imminently qualified individuals would have been selected, because they understand investigations, bring law to the table and they will know how to keep that dividing line to ensure that from these findings that we can bring about the needed improvements in the long-term to a place like Government House.

“And this will assist us too, in some of the work that we have already started as it relates to protection of government buildings,” Mr Dames contended.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the committee is expected to submit its findings to the Ministry of National Security which will, in turn, communicate the findings to the public.