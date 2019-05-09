Task Force To Look Into Government House Security

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames announced yesterday the appointment of a “review committee” tasked with investigating the security issues related to the shooting death of Petty Officer Percival Philip Perpall at Government House on April 28.
The committee is composed of retired Commissioner of Police Reginald Ferguson, who will chair the group; retired Commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rodrick Bowe; retired Superintendent of Police Douglas Hanna; and retired police officer and attorney Paul Jones.
The investigation will span two months, according to Mr Dames, and once complete its findings will aid in the formulation of new security measures for government buildings.
During his announcement at the Churchill Building yesterday morning, Mr Dames said the committee will ultimately determine whether there were any breaches or failures in security at Government House during the morning of the incident. He did, however, note the findings of this probe would not impact the ongoing criminal case associated with the case.
P/O Perpall, a 30-year veteran of the RBDF, was fatally shot while sitting in the guard room with two of his colleagues around 2.30am, according to police reports. Another RBDF officer, who was a subordinate to P/O Perpall, has since been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
Mr Dames insisted that given this particular circumstance, his office deemed it necessary for all reviews of the matter to be done in a transparent and balanced manner.
“In order to address this incident in a transparent manner, I am appointing four imminently qualified professionals of note and associated backgrounds to form the review committee which will conduct the inquiry with immediate effect,” he said.
Mr Dames said the committee has the “full backing” of the government and is mandated to conduct this investigations over the next two months.
He continued: “…The main objective behind all of this is that, at the end of the day, once the committee would have concluded their findings they would also be making recommendations for improvements and that is the critical objective behind this overall inquiry.
“If you remember now, the investigations into the death of P/O Perpall has been concluded by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and so we want to keep that separate.
“And hence the reason for imminently qualified individuals would have been selected, because they understand investigations, bring law to the table and they will know how to keep that dividing line to ensure that from these findings that we can bring about the needed improvements in the long-term to a place like Government House.
“And this will assist us too, in some of the work that we have already started as it relates to protection of government buildings,” Mr Dames contended.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the committee is expected to submit its findings to the Ministry of National Security which will, in turn, communicate the findings to the public.
Comments
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Dames loves to be in the lime light , him and Sands even if they have nothing to say. Investigation WHAT Dames??. when a man has already been charged with the murder.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
No Games they have to eat, they have to sleep so give them somethin to do. so you can look as if you are doing something besides running your mouth
John 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
This tragic incident seemed to have caught all the top brass off guard. Not that it is one officer of the armed forces accused of killing his superior but that the incident took place on Government House, which is not only the highest office in the land but suppose to be the most secure compound. So, yes there needs to be investigation beyond the criminal case. Is there any relation with this incident and all the retaliatory ‘hit’ type murders in the country? What is driving these killings and motivating the killers? Is there forces beyond the country involved? Is someone trying to destroy the economy or destabilize the country or all all these shootings and killings random and isolated persons incidents. Some being gangs earring with each other? When one citizen is not safe, none are safe. So this inquiry is a good one. But there should also be certain levels of security for information gathered.
John 25 minutes ago
Control of the coming end time government will be consolidated into the totalitarian hands of the Antichrist. The dragon, which is the devil, gives this world governmental system its seat, power, and great authority (Revelation 13:2). We will all feel the oppression of this world government structure because it is satanically inspired, and it is forming right now.
