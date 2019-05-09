We Are Compliant, Say Web Shops

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Gaming Operators Association has unequivocally denied Finance Minister Peter Turnquest’s recent comments on the state of tax compliance by web shops, insisting three of them are fully compliant, representing 70 percent of all taxes due to the government.

While he encouraged operators to pay what is owed to the state, Mr Turnquest said on Tuesday there was some delay in collection as one operator was completely compliant, another only partially compliant and then some had not complied.

The BGOA took exception to this, releasing a statement yesterday that the comment was “wholly inaccurate”.

It read: “Currently, there are three operators that have paid all of their outstanding taxes, which represents 70 percent of the operator taxes due. We are uncertain as to why the minister of finance would make such a public statement, that he knows or ought to know is demonstratively false.”

It continued: “As for patron tax on lotto winnings, initially a tax on patron deposits, gaming operators could not lawfully begin collecting these taxes on April 1 as the government intended.

“To implement such a tax, operators’ systems must be modified, internationally tested, certified and approved by the regulator as fit for purpose. Only once that process is completed can the collection of taxes on lotto winnings commence.”