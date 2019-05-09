Churches: ‘Look At All We Do’

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas Christian Council has “never left the people,” according to its president, Bishop Delton Fernander, who yesterday noted the council’s work “behind the scenes” to comfort people affected by crime.
He was responding to questions related to the criticism and push-back his organisation has attracted for its strong and vocal position against Bahamas Carnival, and perceived silence on other social issues affecting the country.
Bishop Fernander, who presently serves as pastor of the New Destiny Baptist Church, said the council’s commitment to the Bahamian society has “remained consistent.”
He explained that on a daily basis his organisation has “dedicated” itself to “doing God’s work in the community.”
“You see, the point I often make is we don’t need cameras to do what pastors do every day, and that is counsel and guide the people that we lead,” he told The Tribune.
According to Bishop Fernander, the council has done its part to “support” persons adversely affected by recent tragedies.
“As we speak, we are in the Wulff Road area headed to Kemp Road with the police,” he said, referring to a walkabout the BCC and police carried out following a second double homicide in New Providence in less that 12 hours yesterday.
“The Christian Council is always present; praying with the people, providing counsel where necessary, mediating in some cases, that job never stops. We are working in our communities daily. We assist when we are called upon and we are consistent in our effort.”
He continued: “We are in these communities praying with the families, letting them know that the church stands with them. That is ongoing. We speak to these people in situations like this to determine how best to approach the issue of crime.
“The church realises that something has gone wrong in our society and as stakeholder, we are working to do all we can to improve or correct those issues that trouble our communities,” Bishop Fernander added.
Meanwhile, when asked directly about the council’s public image in the wake of its recent statement on Carnival, Bishop Fernander said the council remains resolute, insisting that its actions are “guided by God.”
In a statement last week, Bishop Fernander said “reported” displays of lecherous conduct at the festival represents a moral stain on the country. Ahead of the event, he said he feared activities involving people who wear “little clothing” will lead to sexual violence or other violent confrontations because young men “may not be able to handle seeing their female friend in sexual contact with other men on the streets.”
“The church feels no sort of push-back. We are standing on behalf of God and our steps and actions will always be guided by him,” he said yesterday. “We feel no push-back, we are trying every day to be that pillar for our communities and provide a space for [people] to lay their spiritual and emotional burdens. We exist for our community all of the time, every time.
“We are trying to do what God has empowered us to do. The church doesn’t look to be popular or in line with the popular opinion. We are going to do what God has called on us to do, that is shepherd our people.”
Since Easter, the country has recorded 10 murders, according to this newspaper’s records, pushing the year’s murder count to 28 for the year.
This time last year, there had been 30 killings, according to The Tribune’s records.
As a part of his 2019 policing plan, Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson announced strategies to heighten police visibility in the various inner-city communities.
These areas have also been referred to by National Security Minister Marvin Dames as areas of importance in discussions surrounding Shot Spotter and CCTV technology.
Comments
Chucky 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Doing God’s work? Is this suggesting that god is not doing it?
If you’re changing outcomes you are going against gods divine plan.
Let see you do something good without collecting money from the people and then we can see what you’re really made of.
DDK 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
These people "doing God's work" sure do love the limelight. They are just politicians in clerical wear.
bogart 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
......DA CHURCHES....LOOK AT ALL DEY DO.........??????.....ADMIRABLE...assisting...pore feedin dem....consoling .....
DA CHURCH PASTORS......DEY MISSONG DA POINT.....LEARN TO QUOTE BIBLE BUT NOT KNOWING THE BIBLE......LEARN TO QUOTE OUR LORD SAVIOUR....MOST POWERFUL LEADER.....JESUS CHRIST..........BUT NOT KNOW MOST POWERFUL.... JESUS CHRIST........DEY BAHAMIAN CHURCHES...HAVE FAILED TO REALIZE POWER...THAT THEY HELD ...THE MOSTOST...........MOST POWERFUL INSTRUMENT.........BIGGER THAM ALL THE POLITICANS....BIGGER THAN ALL THE POLITICAL PARTIES..........THE BIBLE POWERS OF COMMAND...FOLLOW EXAMPLES OF LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST........!!!!!!!!....INSTEAD..OFand abdicated their powers.surrendered...ran away....compromised...prostituted...cronies....cohorts...echelons....subservience.............running away fron the flocks .........from.their MOST POWERFULL POSITION........MOST POWERFUL THAN IMPERFECT STATE......CHURCH SEPARATE THAN STATE.....but BAHAMAS has unique..superior Church ppsition....noted in PREAMBLE....guided by Christian principles.....THE CHURCH can put its foot dowm....and dictate to Politians...State.....to correct wrong doings...call wrongs wrong......steer da nation back to prominence....patch tattered social values.....subservience of politicians...abetting...soothing errors....failing to understand true CHURCH...........PUT THE CHURCH FOREFRONT LEADERSHIP.....REGAIN ITS POSITION OF LEADERSHIP IN NATION....
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
During the Carnival there were no murders. agree or disagree with their manner of dress. they all seem to be happy people.. No Malice, No hate,
Unhappy people, hateful people and mean spirited people kill each other.
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
It's his choice if he wants to do good things all the time, and deliberately not tell anybody. Just don't expect anybody to know about it. We then assume he is doing "jack". His choice.
TalRussell 9 minutes ago
Has asks, asks what does you thinks would it be's reaction if Colony of Out islands comrade Preacherman's, were to learn that some 10,000 - 15- to 18 year-olds - may done be on their way being classified as problem gamblers, yes, no.... is it possible that many growing gambling addicted are growing up right in homes parents who does faithfully Sunday mornings attend many we churches, yes, true?
bogart 1 minute ago
......there are many CHRISTIANS.....non demoninational....lots of persons who steadfastly....herculean efforts will be in communities CLUBS....CHARITIES..helping in da communities......an there are also CHURCHES.also assisting the impoverished in connunities........AND THESE HORRIFFIC...IMPOVERISHED....STARVING.....MEMBERS WOULD....NOT.... HAVE A LOT ....MORE..SUFFERING...IF...IF...IF.... IF THE CHURCH.....AS IN THE SUPERIOR ENTITY....AS IN CHURCH AND STATE......HAD STEADFASTLY...STEADFASTLY STOOD AGAIN GAMBLING HOUSES IN PORE COMMUNITIES....BEING MORAL POLICE.......STOPPED OF STATE IMPLEMENTING.....THE .....REGRESSIVE VAT.....CAUSING MORE TO BE PORER...HAD STEADFASTLY AGITATED THE STATE TO ....STOP THESE ACTIONS......causing horriffic sufferings....DA CHURCH IF STOPPED IT STATE.. AT THE BEGINNING WOULD NOT HAVE TO BE AT THE END RESULT......TRYING TO BRING CONSOLENCES..TO PORE SUFFERING.....WRECHED...PEOPLE......!!!!!!!!!!!!
