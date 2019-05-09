Churches: ‘Look At All We Do’

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Christian Council has “never left the people,” according to its president, Bishop Delton Fernander, who yesterday noted the council’s work “behind the scenes” to comfort people affected by crime.

He was responding to questions related to the criticism and push-back his organisation has attracted for its strong and vocal position against Bahamas Carnival, and perceived silence on other social issues affecting the country.

Bishop Fernander, who presently serves as pastor of the New Destiny Baptist Church, said the council’s commitment to the Bahamian society has “remained consistent.”

He explained that on a daily basis his organisation has “dedicated” itself to “doing God’s work in the community.”

“You see, the point I often make is we don’t need cameras to do what pastors do every day, and that is counsel and guide the people that we lead,” he told The Tribune.

According to Bishop Fernander, the council has done its part to “support” persons adversely affected by recent tragedies.

“As we speak, we are in the Wulff Road area headed to Kemp Road with the police,” he said, referring to a walkabout the BCC and police carried out following a second double homicide in New Providence in less that 12 hours yesterday.

“The Christian Council is always present; praying with the people, providing counsel where necessary, mediating in some cases, that job never stops. We are working in our communities daily. We assist when we are called upon and we are consistent in our effort.”

He continued: “We are in these communities praying with the families, letting them know that the church stands with them. That is ongoing. We speak to these people in situations like this to determine how best to approach the issue of crime.

“The church realises that something has gone wrong in our society and as stakeholder, we are working to do all we can to improve or correct those issues that trouble our communities,” Bishop Fernander added.

Meanwhile, when asked directly about the council’s public image in the wake of its recent statement on Carnival, Bishop Fernander said the council remains resolute, insisting that its actions are “guided by God.”

In a statement last week, Bishop Fernander said “reported” displays of lecherous conduct at the festival represents a moral stain on the country. Ahead of the event, he said he feared activities involving people who wear “little clothing” will lead to sexual violence or other violent confrontations because young men “may not be able to handle seeing their female friend in sexual contact with other men on the streets.”

“The church feels no sort of push-back. We are standing on behalf of God and our steps and actions will always be guided by him,” he said yesterday. “We feel no push-back, we are trying every day to be that pillar for our communities and provide a space for [people] to lay their spiritual and emotional burdens. We exist for our community all of the time, every time.

“We are trying to do what God has empowered us to do. The church doesn’t look to be popular or in line with the popular opinion. We are going to do what God has called on us to do, that is shepherd our people.”

Since Easter, the country has recorded 10 murders, according to this newspaper’s records, pushing the year’s murder count to 28 for the year.

This time last year, there had been 30 killings, according to The Tribune’s records.

As a part of his 2019 policing plan, Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson announced strategies to heighten police visibility in the various inner-city communities.

These areas have also been referred to by National Security Minister Marvin Dames as areas of importance in discussions surrounding Shot Spotter and CCTV technology.