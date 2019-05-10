Man Arrested After Drugs Found

POLICE recovered a quantity of dangerous drugs in two separate incidents on Tuesday and have taken an adult male into custody.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 3pm, Mobile Division officers, acting on information, conducted a search of a vacant lot on Flamingo Avenue, Chippingham and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.The drugs weighed 5.4 lbs and have a street value of $5,400.

No arrest was made in this incident.

In the second incident, shortly after 5pm, Mobile Division officers were on patrol on Athol Road, Ridgeland Park West when they observed a male driving a dark coloured Honda. Upon seeing the officers, the male began acting suspiciously. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana valued at $400.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged later this week.

Police on New Providence are also looking for a man responsible for an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday. Shortly after 9am, a man was standing in front of a home on Crepe Myrtle Road, off Soldier Road, when he was approached by an armed man, who robbed him of cash before running away.