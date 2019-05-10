One Person Held Over Hospital Lane Shooting

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

ONE person is currently in police custody in connection with the Hospital Lane shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 4, Superintendent Shanta Knowles confirmed to The Tribune on Friday.

However, despite Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson saying on Thursday that officers hoped to make an arrest that night in connection with the Potter's Cay Dock double shooting, Supt Knowles said no one is in custody for the matter.

She also said no one is in custody for the murders that occurred in the past week.

Last week saw a spate of violence in the country, including four murders in twelve hours.

The Hospital Lane shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday, May 4. According to reports, a group of people were sitting in front of an abandoned building when they were approached by a lone gunman who opened fire. He shot one man before running away.

The Tribune understands the victim is Barron “Jam Dawg” Roberts, the older brother of 19-year-old Terrance Rolle Jr, a teen shot and killed shortly after 11am on January 1.

In an interview with The Tribune on Monday, the boys’ mother, Rosalie Bain, said both of her sons were “gunned down by the streets”.

Ms Bain issued a plea to residents living in inner-city communities such as the one encompassing her Parker Street home - Bain and Grants Town - to do more to uplift the members of their neighbourhoods.

One day later, a man died of stab wounds after being found in the area of Dominica Way, Sunshine Park.

According to police shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, officers received reports of a male walking with what appeared to be stab wounds about his body.

The Tribune understands the deceased is father-of-three Lamont Fisher. However, his identity was not released by police.

On Wednesday night, two men were shot and killed at Potter’s Cay Dock.

The Tribune understands these victims to be Latario Lockhart, 27, and Meric Russell, 33. Russell was a father-of-two and an Abaco resident.

Shortly after 7am on Friday morning, two more men were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting which left two men dead and one man injured in hospital.

The Tribune understands the men who were killed to be Valentino Cox and Timothy Lewis.

Friday’s killings pushed the country’s murder rate to 28, according to The Tribune’s records.

During a walkabout of the Kemp Road area on Friday afternoon, Commissioner Ferguson addressed both double shootings.

“I’ll speak to the incident that took place last night about eight on Potter’s Cay Dock,” he said. “I want to make it quite clear, despite what you hear on social media, these two matters are not connected.

“I’m satisfied that we know who the person is. I expect very shortly, hopefully by the end of the day [Thursday] we ought to make an arrest in respect to that individual. We also have the associate of the person who was along with the person last night.”