So Much Pain: Families’ Agony As They Grieve Over Four Killed, Police Set Up Special Squad To Track Targets

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two men dead and one man injured in hospital yesterday morning.

The homicides came hours after two men were shot and killed at Potter’s Cay Dock on Wednesday night.

According to Superintendent Shanta Knowles, shortly after 7am police received reports of gunshots being fired in Whites Addition, Kemp Road and that a number of people were injured.

At the scene, Supt Knowles said: “Once the officers got here, they discovered that two persons were in fact injured and confirmed deceased. Another [person] was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.”

Speaking to reporters during a walkabout in the area hours after the shooting, Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said: “The incident involved a single vehicle that drove through this location and occupants from that vehicle fired indiscriminately thereby fatally injuring two persons.”

Police are actively trying to identify the occupants of the vehicle in question. “So again, we are appealing to the people in the Kemp Road area to assist us with this investigation,” Supt Knowles said. “Give us as much information as possible that we can bring this matter to a close quickly.”

She added: “Police are asking anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.”

Commissioner Ferguson, pictured below, later noted the double homicide from Potter’s Cay Dock and the killings yesterday are not connected. Supt Knowles could not say whether the victims were known to police at this time.

The Tribune understands the Kemp Road victims are Valentino Cox aka “Porky” and Timothy Lewis aka “Amber” however, their identities were not released by police.

The most recent killings pushed the country’s murder rate to 28, according to The Tribune’s record.

Distraught relatives and members of the community flooded the scene where the double homicide had taken place.

Kelly Ferguson, a girlfriend one the of victims, said: “I look calm right now and I’m trying to be as calm as possible, but I just lost everything.

“I just lost my children’s father, my husband [and] my everything. They are telling us work with the police, but the police [aren’t] working with us. The police and the people are the community. Together we have to work to make things right and it ain’t working (sic).”

A resident who preferred to be unnamed, said: “The double homicide that happened this morning was very senseless. We have elderly people around here, children walking to school and right there where the murder happen children play ball there every day.”

In the face of these brazen shootings, Supt Knowles said the country needs to find ways to encourage young people to resolve their conflicts without resorting to violence.

“We need your help. We need the help from the people in the community. We need the help of mothers. We are burying our young men… We need to find ways to encourage young men not to get involved in gang violence and criminal activities. I think that’s the message we are trying to get out and that’s what we need in the community,” she said.

When asked if the police were concerned about the two double homicides, she said: “We are always concerned about all matters of crimes that happen in our community. We have not ceased any of our operations since this commissioner came into office.”

She added: “We continue to keep all boots on the ground, we continue to keep our administration at a low-level and we will continue to work with the public and ask the public to work with us to make our community safe.”

The superintendent said fake news spread on social media contributes to a lot of the fear in the country.

She said: “We want to encourage those who are using social media to be concerned, be professional, be aware of what they are doing—do not spread information that is false. Wait for the proper authorities to give the information because it is causing fear in our communities.”