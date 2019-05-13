Man Shot During Arrest

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot during an arrest.

According to a statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the incident occurred shortly after 11am yesterday.

A police officer was driving on East Street south of Soldier Road, police reported, when he saw a man approaching a restaurant, acting in a suspicious manner and armed with a firearm. The officer approached the man and as he attempted to arrest him, the man was shot, the RBPF said.

“The officers recovered the suspect’s weapon, a .38 revolver and four rounds of ammunition,” a police spokesman said. “The male was transported to hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.”