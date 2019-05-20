0

Not The First Lady

As of Monday, May 20, 2019

EDITOR, The Tribune

Before this gets out of hand - empathically the wife of the Most Honourable Dr Hubert A Minnis is not the “First Lady” nor is she a holder of the title - “Lady”. People posting on Facebook please be educated and understanding she is the wife-spouse of the Most Honourable Hubert A Minnis, nothing more and nothing less.

PMH - basic simple cleanliness - in the wards which have not been renovated, the air-conditioning ducts in the wards are exceptionally dirty - dusty. My estimate a good bucket of warm water and some good detergent you could have them sparkling in 10-minutes so I ask, why? PHA Supervision. including the Directors - the Supervision and management of PMH - the Matron - the Ward Sisters - head of Maintenance have to be totally blind to dirt. Air-conditioning is very well known to be the means that virus infections enter a hospital and those viruses kill. This is basic, very basic hygiene…We can’t do that?

I suggest it is so bad the Department of Health needs to inspect and declare whether these older Wards are up to minimum standard and can be used as a hospital? Toilets ‘Out of Order’.

Minister, who at PHA is responsible for PMH? Which Board member is?

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

May 12, 2019

