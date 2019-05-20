Police Advice: We All Have A Role To Play To Be Safe From Crime

By Sergeant Nathalie Pinder

BE vigilant and help keep your community safe from crime.

No place is immune to crime, team work with members in your community and family members can make a difference to minimise it

Community safety and inseparability is a team effort and it starts with you.

Know your neighbours.

Being able to recognise who lives in your neighbourhood goes a long way in recognising when there is a suspicious person in the area. Be aware of your neighbour’s habits, such as when they are generally at work, if they have small children or teenagers, if they are elderly and may need extra assistance from time to time.

This awareness will make the neighbourhood a much tighter community, and everyone will be able to better prevent crime.

Get your children well acquainted with the community

Take walks with your children frequently and show them around the neighbourhood during the day or on the weekends. If they are ever lost or stumble across a neighbour’s child who may be lost, they can easily ﬁnd their way home safely. Also, inform them of potential unsafe areas so that they know to avoid getting close to them. Encourage your children to frequent public areas and avoid alleyways or areas where they can easily be kidnapped, attacked or cornered.

Violence in our communities is killing our children and destroying families.

It is time that all citizens, residents and visitors feel safe from crime. It is a challenge each of us can do something about. Let us reclaim our communities, because this violence is ripping our community apart. Too many lives lost and injured and this violence such as murders are more likely between people who know each other than between strangers.

We often wonder why someone turns to violence. It is my opinion that people turn to violence because of:

• Peer pressure

• To boosts self-esteem through violence

• The lack of inability to control attitudes, emotions, and reactions

• Other family members and/or friends that are into violence

• Lack of love and attention in the home from parents

Let us all come together in this fight against violence and crime and create safer communities.

Report suspicious persons hanging around in your community and report crime as soon as possible by calling the police at 919, 911 or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477) (New Providence) or 1-242-300-8476 (Family Islands)