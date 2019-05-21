Pay Up Or Feel The Wrath

EDITOR, The Tribune

So some of the Web Shops are not compliant (have not paid) the required licence fees/taxes…big deal Minister…simply issue a judicial warrant on the offending businesses and seize their assets and, of course, immediately close them down not to open til every dime is paid…

Why should they or anyone else be above the Law…as Hubert Ingraham said in 1994…Pay your tax bills, I can reduce the level of taxes…we constantly do the opposite so what do you expect?

Web Shops pay or feel the wrath of the Law.

W THOMPSON

Nassau

May 13, 2019