Look After Labour

The First Industrial Revolution used water and steam power to mechanise production. The Second used electric power to create mass production. The Third used electronics and information technology to automate production. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is a fusion of technologies that are blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.

This change is happening at an exponential rate while the others pace was linear. Artificial intelligence, self driving cars, 3D printing and advance communication has made many workers obsolete.

During the second Industrial revolution, in October 1884, a convention held by the Federation of Organised Trades and Labour Unions unanimously set May 1,1886, as the date by which the eight-hour work day would become standard. In the United States 350 000 workers carried out a strike to get the demand. It led to the death of eight people on May 4, 1886 during a riot in Chicago. The point is labour conditions did not match the technological error, but the labour union demanded the necessary change. I believe another shortening of the work day and week is needed because the available technology can increase productivity or else millions will be unemployed (globally) in the near future. In the Bahamas many jobs such as call centre workers, fast food workers, receptionists will become obsolete.

I believe in preventing a problem instead of expensive remedies. If the effects of the fourth industrial revolution on labour (workers) is not assessed, the results will be unpredictable.

BRIAN E PLUMMER

Nassau

May 28, 2019