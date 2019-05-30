Tsavoussis And Bayles Are The New Golf Champions

BAHAMAS Golf Federation President Lynford Miller has announced the Bahamas has two new male and female golf champions.

After four gruelling rounds in the BGF’s Royal Fidelity National Amateur Championship played at Lyford Cay, Albany, Royal Blue and Ocean Club courses, Paul Tsavoussis and Jenna Bayles emerged as the new male and female amateur champions.

Paul Tsavoussis battled over the four days with two-time defending champion Richard Gibson Jr and Nadario Ferguson to win by three shots with a gross score of 299. Gibson and Ferguson finished 2nd and 3rd with scores of 302 and 306 respectively.

In the ladies’ division, Jenna Bayles led from day 1 and never looked back, winning with a gross score of 326. Last year’s champion, Ashley Michel, was 2nd with 338 and A’marie Smith finished 3rd with 351.

Other division winners:

The President Cup, which is a two-day NET event played over the last two days, was won by Ted Adderley with a net score of 142 or 2 under par. He beat out Heathcliffe Kane, who also shot 142 on the count back. Dwight Tinker finished 3rd at 143.

President Miller said that he was happy with the participation which increased from last year and thanked all players for their support, especially those from Freeport, Abaco and Exuma who came in especially for this event.

He also extended special thanks and appreciation to the title sponsor Royal Fidelity as well as management and staff of Lyford Cay, Albany, Royal Blue and Ocean Club Courses as well as Sands Beer for their support.

Scores in this event will automatically be included in the Sands Beer Cup Series. The next event on the calendar is the Great Exuma Classic on July 13.

This years DIVISIONAL WINNERS are as follows:

Ladies Division Regular

Runner Up -

Miss Ashley Michel

Winner -

Miss Jenna Bayles

Ladies Senior

Runner Up -

Ms Kika Borghese

Winner -

Ms Yvonne Maissen

Mens Super Senior

Runner Up -

Mr Diminique Lefevre

Winner -

Mr Raymond Gibson

Men Senior

Runner Up -

Mr Horace Miller

Winner -

Mr Peter McIntosh

Men Mid Amateur

Runner Up -

Mr Mark Carter

Winner -

Mr Lynford Miller

Men Regular

Runner Up -

Mr Richard Gibson Jr.

Winner -

Mr Paul Tsavoussis

PRESIDENT’S CUP

3nd Runner Up -

Mr Dwight Tinker

2nd Runner Up -

Mr Heathcliffe Kane

Winner -

Mr Ted Adderley

FEMALE NATIONAL

AMATEUR GOLF

CHAMPION

Runner Up -

Miss Ashley Michel

Winner -

Miss Jenna Bayles

MALE NATIONAL

AMATEUR GOLF

CHAMPION

Runner Up -

Mr Richard Gibson Jr

Winner -

Mr Paul Tsavoussis