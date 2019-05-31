Anger After Load Shedding Hits New Providence

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

LOAD shedding struck several parts of New Providence on Friday morning, drawing the anger of many consumers.

Baha Mar West, Sir Lynden Pindling Estates, Pinewood, South Beach, Marshall Road, Lyford Cay, Williams Lane, Kemp Road and portions of Shirley Street were all affected by the power outages that happened in two-hour intervals.

According to Bahamas Power and Light, this was the result of a mechanical failure of rental units at its Blue Hills Power Station.

Many turned to Facebook to blast BPL for the power failure, which they complained was far too frequent.

“BPL you people and the company are hated more than anything on this earth,” one user commented. “We have gone from bad to worse with you being the worst.”

Another wrote: “I hope y’all experience mechanical failure during y’all billing process.”

“So what was the excuse for yesterday? We were off almost 3hrs yesterday morning, and now again this morning,” another comment read.

This latest round of load shedding comes days after BPL’s chairman, Donovan Moxey, assured customers that the company was doing all it could to stabilise power generation in the country.

He said: “I would like to thank the Bahamian people for their level of patience and understanding with BPL given the challenges that we’ve recently faced with load shedding. We are doing everything that we can, within our power, in order to get stable generation to our customers.

“We believe that with what we are doing strategically in the organisation, this is the first step in allowing us to achieve stable power at the lowest possible energy cost for all of our consumers.

“And so we at BPL are excited about the possibilities, we are excited about the next step and we are excited about bringing high quality electricity to the Bahamian people.”

He made the comments on Tuesday while announcing BPL intended to phase its way out of power generation, shifting its focus primarily to transmission, distribution and customer service initiatives.

Tuesday also marked the utility provider’s official receipt of its seven new Wartsila multi-fuel engines.

Mr Moxey said the acquisition represented the first step in BPL’s new strategy and strategic outlook, which he said centres on the refocusing of the entity.

He said a component of this new direction is BPL’s relationship with Shell North America, citing its arrangement to construct a 220-megawatt gas power plant in the coming years.

BPL’s new Wartsila engines, which will be installed at Clifton Pier as a part of a $95 million, 132-megawatt power station this summer, are equipped to run on LNG once the fuel source becomes available in The Bahamas within the next two years.