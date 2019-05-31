Business Declining Annually For Some Local Vendors

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE summer season is one of the liveliest seasons for tourism in the country, but for some local vendors sales have been declining annually.

The Tribune spoke to vendors on the outskirts of the Cruise Port who say competition from the vendors affiliated with the cruise ship companies are hurting small businessmen.

One vendor, Ashley “Goldstein” Meadows said: “Business right now is medium, it's mediocre, right in the middle.Why? Most of the individuals [in the cruise port] get most of their people from the cruise ships so they beat you out.

"Most of those people are booked with the big companies so by the time it gets out here for the smaller man to get some business, there’s nothing happening. You have to get your scraps from the bottom of the barrel. If you don’t go online and advertise with the hotels, you’re not going to get any business. Fortunately for myself, I’ve got over 40 years experience in the business so I have repeat customers from over the years so I could survive.”

A local tour guide, who requested anonymity, added: “Business is very, very, very slow and every month it’s getting worse. Business is declining and no matter how many ships we have there’s nothing different it’s the same thing. [Even] if we have five ships [it’s the] same thing. They have other companies who come and they get everything from the ship and the ship don’t allow us to have anything.They tell the people don’t bring no money out, don’t trust us [because] we steal [and] they demoralize us out here. So we don’t really have anything going on [and] every year it gets worse. Every time you look you see a different tour guide company coming from [one of] the ships. The ships do all the selling and the tours now.”

The guide’s partner who also asked to be anonymous said: “I believe the government can provide more marketing [for local vendors].When they [cruise ships] are in port we can hear music jamming from the cruise ship area. They [the government] allow them too much with the merchants and entertainment and it’s too much for the merchants on the ground to compete with. Also, they [the cruise ship companies] need to stop telling the tourists to leave they money on the ship because we steal and rob. We don’t do that and it have them in fear. You can’t bring a whole cruise ship to The Bahamas and telling them those kind of things.What you here for?”