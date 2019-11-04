Boats Used By Poachers To Be Given To Local Fishermen

By Syann Thompson

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

BOATS seized from Dominican poachers will this week start to be distributed by the government to Bahamian fishermen affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard told The Tribune yesterday that distribution of the vessels - seized by The Royal Bahamas Defence Force - may take about two weeks and outlined how the vessels would be allocated.

He said: “There are 36 vessels in total. Some of the vessels will go to those in the sponging industry, five of the vessels will go to the national dive programme to increase Bahamian divers in the sector and others to fishermen.”

Mr Pintard explained that Cabinet has agreed for larger vessels to be sunk due to their poor condition and the possibility of these vessels being mistaken by the RBDF as poaching vessels if they were given to Bahamian fishermen.

Several international agencies have committed to provide boats to the Bahamas government for fishermen impacted by Dorian. One of them is a faith-based organisation called Convoy of Hope, who will also be assisting farmers.

Fishermen in Abaco and Grand Bahama experienced significant loss to their livelihood since the passage of Hurricane Dorian. In addition to the ministry’s plans, Mr Pintard said the government is finding creative ways to ensure that Bahamian fishermen in Abaco and Grand Bahama are able to get back on their feet.