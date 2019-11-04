Pm Praise For New Building Proposals

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis praised Nassau’s redevelopment as he marked the opening of a building on John F Kennedy Drive that will be occupied by Sunshine Insurance, Commonwealth Brewery and Gateway Ascendancy.

He lauded the anticipated creation of a new cruise port, a redeveloped Fish Fry and western esplanade, a new Central Bank, US Embassy and the ongoing Pointe development, the next phase of which will open next year.

He praised the Sunshine Holdings company. Businessman Franklyn Wilson is chairman of the group. Tommy Turnquest, a long-time FNM and current Bahamasair chairman, is a director.

“It is always a source of inspiration to see a Bahamian-owned corporate group dream and accomplish such a project as we are witnessing today,” Dr Minnis said. “This new edifice is a substantial development, opening in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian which will have a far-reaching impact on our national economy. This new Sunshine Insurance House is a manifestation of the vision of a corporate group that has long been committed to economic and national development. I trust that the beauty and structure of this building will encourage other Bahamians to do likewise throughout New Providence.

“May I encourage other business people to construct, to refurbish or to demolish buildings that will help to make this corridor more attractive and open to further business and commercial development. The Sunshine Holdings core group of investors have demonstrated an enduring commitment to national development, helping Bahamians with a variety of economic opportunities to save and to invest. Sunshine Holdings has remained 100 percent Bahamian-owned, while employing over 1000 employees.

“The company has built homes for more Bahamians than any other private entity. I have been informed that there are additional plans afoot to create a business park complex on the remaining land at this site. Such a new complex represents the best of Bahamian business enterprise and demonstrates the heights to which Bahaman entrepreneurs may advance. I salute the group’s contribution to the field of education, having awarded $1.5m in college scholarships. The group has also raised almost $500,000 in support of breast cancer awareness and the cure through the Sunshine Insurance Race Weekend.”