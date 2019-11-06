Abaco Resort To 'Keep Hope Alive' Through Pizza Addition

By YOURI KEMP

An Abaco resort is aiming to complete its new pizzeria by February 2020 as it seeks to rebuild from “major damage” inflicted by Hurricane Dorian.

Joshua Stivers, the Treasure Sands Club’s managing director, told Tribune Business it was “not focusing on tourism and bookings” as it instead concentrates on preparing for 2020.

He revealed that the property had not received any bookings for the Christmas holidays due to the category five storm’s devastation, but said it wanted to “keep hope alive” through its restoration efforts.

“We started the clean-up of our property merely days after the storm, and will continue to do so as we lay the logistical groundwork for the next step, the repair and rebuild,” Mr Stivers said.

“We have stood our trees back up, nearly 100 or so, all in an effort to move forward with hope and light. We had major damage, but the two buildings - one is the White House in Treasure Cay, filled with five town homes, and the other is where we plan to put a school - fared better than many others.”

He added: “We are not focusing on tourism and bookings right now. We are just trying to make sure we clean up properly and get prepared for 2020. Generally we will start getting reservations for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day well in advance. We have not gotten anything for this year as yet because of the destruction of Dorian, and people thinking we are totally destroyed.

“Christmas time is a great time for families and good energy, so it would be fantastic if we could bring jobs back because so many people want to return to Abaco. But it is about them finding homes if they do find work. We have six employees right now, but they are just in our landscaping crew and no one yet on the hospitality side is back to work yet.”

Looking beyond Abaco’s immediate recovery needs, Mr Stivers said: “It is our mission to keep hope alive every day, all day. Our goal is to open our newest addition to our property, Sunset Pizza. This is a small wood-fired oven pizzeria that was nearly complete prior to the storm.

“We plan to push forward in finishing this smaller project by February 1, 2020, so that those that are here have somewhere to go to relax, take their mind off the devastation and share in conversations of the future.

“Once we attain that goal, we will begin our work in the repair and rebuild of Treasure Sands Club. In addition, we have a 1.5 acre farm that we must - and will - bring back to life as well, as sustainability is the future,” he added.

“We have water coming to the farm. This is our growing season. Even if our resort does not have water, the farm is very important because we can use what we grow to share with the local community.”

Mr Stivers told Tribune Business that Treasure Sands Club had recently completed renovations to the local pre-school that it began in 2017, so that the local community could again enjoy pre-school education.

He said the school fared well during Dorian, sustaining minimal damage compared to buildings around it, and the resort’s current focus is to make the necessary repairs including the addition of a generator because it is uncertain when power will be restored. This, Mr Stivers said, would allow them to lend the school facilities to the community for all ages until the public schools can be rebuilt.

Mr Stivers added that they have been “approached by volunteers that are working with the few teachers that have returned to the island” to make this possible, but said the greatest challenges they face are logistical.

“The current work permit process for foreign help needs to be better facilitated along with the absolute need for electricity,” argued. “Long-term needs are definitely affordable housing and public transportation. These are both things that were needed even prior to the storm.”