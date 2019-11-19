New Disaster Relief Fund Aims To Raise $100,000

A NEW disaster relief fund announced yesterday will focus on areas hit hardest by Hurricane Dorian, in order to drive relief and recovery efforts on the ground in Sweetings Cay, Grand Bahama.

The fund is being formed through a partnership between GlobalGiving, a global crowdfunding platform for grassroots charitable projects, and the Bahamas Sportfishing and Conservation Association — a nonprofit fostering the development of sportfishing and conservation in the Bahamas.

The fund is being created with the goal of raising $100,000 to support recovery and relief efforts in Sweetings Cay. Initially, the fund will help with pressing and immediate needs such as food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products and shelter, according to a press release from organisers. The fund will eventually transition to support longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts. This partnership was coordinated by Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), organisers said.

“Donations will be used to stimulate regional fishing communities,” said Prescott Smith, BSCA president. “Special attention is being paid to supporting areas of greatest need as we work to rebuild infrastructure, including fisheries and other key sources of food and income, in a sustainable manner. By engaging with our communities in this way, we are building resilient economies that can bounce back faster after catastrophic events.”

BSCA has a commitment to conserving habitats and marine ecosystems through sustainable fishing practices, a press release noted. As part of its work on the ground, BSCA is closely working with EDF to empower local fishing communities to become champions for conservation for the sake of their livelihoods and the natural resources they depend upon.

“Climate-fueled storms are posing ever-greater threats to livelihoods and natural resources in our coastal communities, and it is up to all of us to take action. The Bahamas is is predicted to lose more fish and experience more devastation in the face of climate change,” said Sepp Haukebo, manager of private angler management reform at EDF.

To donate to the disaster relief fund, please visit BSCA’s GlobalGiving fund page.