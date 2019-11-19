Tourism On 'Critical' Canadian Mission

The Ministry of Tourism has been joined by private sector partners on an “absolutely critical” tour of major Canadian cities that aims to boost visitor numbers in Hurricane Dorian’s wake.

“Following Hurricane Dorian, we felt that it was absolutely critical to come and let the Canadian market know that we are open for business and to introduce The Bahamas to new aspects of the Canadian market,” said the Ministry’s director-general, Joy Jibrilu. “As far west as Vancouver, there is huge potential to market the country.”

Canada is the second largest source market for visitor arrivals to The Bahamas next to the US. Through the first seven months of 2019 there were an estimated 3.7m Canadian arrivals to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3 percent.

Canadian visitor arrivals to The Bahamas increased by 14 percent year-over-year in 2017-2018. And, for the first nine months of this year, Canadian arrivals were 10.5 percent ahead of the same period in 2018.

“The tourism industry had an historic year in 2018, and has maintained momentum right up to Dorian’s arrival. International arrivals to the Bahamas increased by just over 13 percent in August, including 2.1 percent growth from Canada,” Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism, said.

“Air capacity from Canada was up seven percent and fall bookings were looking strong. It’s not business as usual in The Bahamas - that will be years away- but this is a major step to be present in the Canadian market to regain momentum.”

Private sector executives on the tour include Fred Lounsberry, chief executive, Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Board; Karin Salinas, senior vice-president of marketing for Baha Mar; Ana Cerna, director of international marketing for Rosewood Baha Mar; Bryan Gay, senior vice-president of sales at Atlantis; Sydney Engel, director of public relations for Atlantis; Amy Mecl, vice-president of leisure sales for Atlantis; Franco Pill, vice-president of business development for Atlantis; Yasmine Strachan, director of sales, Comfort Suites Paradise Island; Sobieda Feliz, director of sales, Warwick Paradise Island; Phillippe Gringas, associate director of sales, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar; Lilly Carr, leisure sales manager, Rosewood Baha Mar; Cristina Diaz, leisure sales manager, Melia; James Burrows, group sales manager, SLS Baha Mar; Robert Garzaroli, principal, Graycliff Hotel & Restaurant; Elaine and Brent Carnegie, Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Board; Regia Knowles, director of operations, Sunrise Beach Club; Hedda Smith, sales manager, Superclub Breezes; L’Oreal Sweeting, Out Islands Promotion Board; Jeff Todd, communications manager, Grand Isle Resort & Spa; Barbara Dirnberger, national sales manager, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines; Carmel Churchill, sales manager, Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board; Barbara Spychalla, operations manager, Valentines Resort & Marina; William Saunders Jnr, director, Majestic Tours Bahamas; Juan Moss, chief executive, Leisure Travel and Tours; Michael Symonette, chief executive, Bahamas Experience Tours; Juan Carlos Ruiz, sales manager, Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach; Craig Thomas, director of sales and marketing, Margaritaville Bahamas; Donne Nixon, business development manager, Sandals Resorts; Krista Cardona, sales manager, Air Canada Vacations; Emily Spadafora, Andrei Losinski and Christopher Brothers, sales managers, WestJet Vacations; Lorraine Brisbois, corporate manager, Sunwing Vacations; and Nancy Drolet, business development manager, Caribbean Tourism Organisation.

Ministry of Tourism officials are hopeful that The Bahamas’ media offensive will strengthen sales efforts and help drive Canadian tourists to visit the Bahamas. “We’ve had a record-breaking year with the Canadian market, and we are looking to continue that trend,” said Mrs Jibrilu.