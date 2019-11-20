Don't Talk About Crime – You Will Never Win

EDITOR, The Tribune

If I held either the position of Minister for National Security or Commissioner of Police I would be exceptionally careful when and if I made public comments on crime…you never win.

A further incident #94 and counting the rest of November to go and December and everyone must be wondering will we exceed 100 murder incidents in 2019? Minister’s wish under 85…darn gone.

There is a pattern that needs explaining…virtually all of these murders there is no robbery factor…one assailant or two guns down someone for seemingly an unknown reason. Are the Police carrying out incident autopsies as to the why and the wherefore the murder took place? If they are not and simply classified the incidents as “unknown reason” just how can you counter that? Any incidents CCTV caused the arrest of one criminal?

Are they for the collection of drug debts? Because the person stole drugs? Sweethearting? Gang related? You don’t kill someone for no reason.

Visibility of Police…I have had reason to drive the length of Nassau two-three times at different times…Never have I seen a Policeman on duty - a Police car or any other form of Police vehicle…invisible…

W THOMPSON

Nassau

November 11, 2019