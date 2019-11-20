Gunman Shoots Dead ‘Humble Muslim’

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that left one man dead and another man in hospital on Tuesday night.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm, two men were at Ash Lane, Pinewood Gardens in the vicinity of Mt Tabor Church, when they were approached by a man they knew, who shot them and fled the area. Both men were taken to hospital, where one of them later died from his injuries. The second man is in stable condition, police said.

The Tribune understands the victim is 38-year-old Travis “Ferly” Knowles, however, his identity was not released by police. This incident pushed the country’s murder rate to 90, according to The Tribune’s records. As of November 9, 2018, there were 76 homicides, meaning murders have increased by 18 percent, according to this newspaper’s analysis.

In an interview with The Tribune Wednesday, the victim’s sister, Temra Russell, said the horror of the attack on her oldest brother has devastated their family.

Mrs Russell said: “Everyone is taking this hard because he doesn’t bother (anyone), so we trying to understand what happen and pray justice is served. My mother is not eating or anything, but I’m trying to hold everyone together. He was the oldest child of seven, the second oldest brother is in Texas and he isn’t doing well with the news. The third brother, we told him this morning all he said was ‘they kill my brother, they kill my brother.’

“The last brother is away to school, he’s in shock. He messaged me this morning asking if anything changed since last night, I guess thinking it was a dream. Both sisters and I are just completely out of it. All seven of us lived as one and we are all sad because this happened so close to Christmas. Our home is in Andros, the entire North Andros is hurt today. He was loved all around.”

Mrs Russell said her brother wasn’t a saint, but described him as a very humble Muslim man.

“He wasn’t a saint, but he did what he had to, to survive. He was a certified carpenter and was very loving towards all of his nieces and nephews. (He had) little minor issues with the law like any other street guy, but to say war, gangs or anything (like that) no. He was a Muslim; he was a devoted Muslim.

“He was by me about two days ago and we were laughing and talking. He gave my baby and nephew (some) money and told them put that in their pockets. I got (him) some stuff from away, I was waiting on him to come get them and he never did.”

News of Mr Russell’s death quickly spread across social media with many family and friends expressing their grief.

One Facebook user said: “Seeing you laying there breathless hurt me so much. Rest in peace cousin.”

Another relative wrote: “There is power in the name of Jesus. RIP big bro (sic). We love you Travis. It ache my heart to see you laying there like that. Pray for my family.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328 -TIPS (328-8477) .