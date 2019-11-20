Polluters Could Be Hit With $30m Fines

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

ENVIRONMENTAL offenders can be fined up to $30m and jailed up to 10 years when the Environmental Planning and Protection Bill is passed into law.

Minister of Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira revealed this in Parliament yesterday while introducing six environmental bills including the Environmental Planning and Protection Bill 2019.

The new piece of legislation is strict on fines and imprisonment that is proportional to environmental crimes. Mr Ferreira said those found breaking these laws in the future can face fines and jail time.

“These fines range from $500 for individuals on summary charges to $30m dollars or jail time for indictable charges or to three times the assessed value of the damage caused, whichever is the greater or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or both,” Mr Ferreira said.

Another major area of the legislation is transparency for the Environmental Impact Assessment process. Large projects such as the proposed Oban oil storage facility in Grand Bahama and Disney’s planned development for Lighthouse Point have been the subject of scrutiny as it relates to their EIAs. However, with this law, the government hopes in the future to provide a better road map for potential developers seeking approvals.

“This bill specifically states that no approval or other documentary authorisation shall be granted for any project that has the potential to have an adverse effect on the environment due to its nature, size, complexity or location unless a certificate of environmental clearance has been issued,” he said.

Meantime, the Ministry of the Environment Bill, in the compendium of bills, will establish two separate funds - the Environmental Administration Fund and Environmental Trust Fund which is to fill in the funding gap and allow the country to take advantage of grant opportunities. “The Environmental Administration Fund will be where fines and levies are deposited, in addition to bonds held for developers. The Environmental Trust Fund – this is different from the administration fund in that it is under the general control of a board of trustees to secure grants and donations from donor agencies unwilling to give philanthropic donations into national consolidated funds,” Mr Ferreira said.

The Marathon MP also spoke about the protection of Bahamian coral reefs which are a habitat for marine life and safeguard against winds and storm surge. He said vessels in Bahamian waters that may cause damage to coral reefs would be liable to legal action in the new bill. “This bill creates an avenue for the government to recover monies for compensation in respect of any action or suit initiated for damage to a coral reef, from the owner of a vessel that has run aground, struck or otherwise damaged a coral reef,” the minister of environment said.

The compendium of bills introduced to the House of Assembly include the Ministry of the Environment Bill, the Environmental Planning and Protection Bill, the Environmental Protection (Control of Plastic Pollution) Bill, the Bahamas National Trust (Amendment) Bill, the Bahamas Protected Areas Fund (Amendment) Bill and the Tariff (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill.