Eight Mile Rock Man Charged With Rape

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN Eight Mile Rock man was charged with rape in the Freeport Magistrate Court on Friday.

Charles Davis, aka, “Pope”, 56, of Bayshore Road, Jones Town, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson.

Davis was not required to enter a plea and was remanded into custody. The case was adjourned to February 19, 2020 for trial before Magistrate Gwen Claude in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court.

In a separate court matter, a man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Hayward Johnson, 20, of No 99 Gordon Avenue, Freeport, appeared in Court Three before Magistrate Rengin Johnson.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to March 11, 2020 for trial in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.