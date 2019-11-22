Service And Conduct Awards

By Leandra Rolle

NEARLY 100 law enforcement officers were awarded medals yesterday for having long service and being in good conduct within the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The ceremony, held at Government House, recognised and honoured some 85 correctional officers who have been in service to the department for 18 years or more.

Medals were presented by Governor General Cornelius A Smith. While they were being distributed, many attendees cheered and gave shouts of happiness in support of their loved ones being honoured at the prestigious event.

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, principal corrections officer Merelda Barr, who was recognised for over 18 years of service, said she was grateful to have been honoured for her contributions to the Bahamian society.

“I was very excited and elated to receive this long-time service award of 19 years. When I joined, they said they never hired small people but I made the way for all the small persons,” she said.

“You had to have been tall. You couldn’t have been small or short so I made the pathway for all small persons and its such an honour and privilege to be from prison officer to correctional officer. And I thank God for everything I’ve accomplished so far.”

Speaking at the medal ceremony yesterday, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames congratulated the officers for their faithful and dedicated service to their country.

“I know that the job you’re called upon to perform is not the most glamorous and many could not function in your capacity, but you have remained faithful and dedicated to the press and other acts of intimidation, discouragement, challenges and criticisms. This is an eloquent testament to your sense of duty, commitment and indeed patriotism,” he said.

“... On behalf of the Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, the government and the people of a grateful nation, I extend congratulations to each of you on your accomplishments.”

In his address, Mr Dames also noted that it is a privilege for him to lead such exceptional officers.

“Your role in offender rehabilitation is one that is not taken lightly by our government. (So), commendations and medals are some of the formal mechanisms that we will continue to utilise to express our gratitude to you for continuing to render exceptional national service,” he continued.

According to the national security minister, a total of 215 correctional officers have been awarded medals for long service and good conduct so far for the year.