Woman Driver Dies In Three-Car Smash

A WOMAN died after her car was involved in a three-car crash in the Nassau Village area on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred shortly after 6pm at the junction of Alexandria Boulevard and Taylor Street in Nassau Village when a grey Chevy Malibu, a silver Honda CRV and a white Nissan Serena had a collision. The female driver of the Chevy Malibu received serious injuries and died at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles received minor injuries.

The RBPF’s Traffic Department is investigating this incident.