$3.6m Pmh Upgrade Kicks Off Immediately

The $3.6m redevelopment of Princess Margaret Hospital's (PMH) emergency department, and orthopedic and wound care areas, has begun less than one week after the contract's signing.

Inline Project Company began works at the emergency department's entrance on Tuesday. The project includes a new area for orthopedics and wound care, a revamped entrance to the hospital's emergency department, and civil works inclusive of site excavation, driveways and primary storm and sewer infrastructure.

These works, which also include the construction of a new ambulance bay and emergency department canopy, represent the first of two phases for the comprehensive redevelopment of PMH's emergency department in tandem with the urgent and emergency care project launched by the Ministry of Health in 2018.

The construction of a new patient registration area located at the hospital's main entrance, as well as improvement works undertaken in decanted spaces formerly occupied by the medical/surgical supplies department (MSSD) and central sterile supplies department (CSSD), are designed to facilitate the expansion and upgrading of PMH's emergency department.

Hospital executives have pledged to take all necessary measures to minimise the impact of infrastructure works to patients and visitors alike. The project has a 40 week timeline with the first phase earmarked for completion early next year.