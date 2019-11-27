First International Flight Post-Dorian Reaches Gb

Grand Bahama on Tuesday welcomed its first international flight since the passing of Hurricane Dorian to the island’s Fixed Based Operator (FBO) at Grand Bahama International Airport.

Representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board, Grand Bahama Airport Company, Bahamas Customs and Immigration and the Royal Bahamas Police Force all welcomed the inbound Bahamasair Boeing 737 Jet, pictured.

The sold-out flight departed Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Tennessee with 138 passengers, all of whom are visiting Grand Bahama for the 21st Annual Tabernacle Falcons Thanksgiving Basketball Classic.

The girls’ and boys’ high school basketball teams, along with their coaches and chaperones, each received a personal greeting from Bahamian officials before being treated to Junkanoo music provided by The Platinum Knights.

Steven Johnson, the Ministry of Tourism’s general manager Grand Bahama, said: “It was important for us to welcome this first commercial international flight since Hurricane Dorian. Every opportunity to put heads in beds in Grand Bahama is more important now than ever.

“Also, we didn’t want to disappoint the students and families who look forward to competing in The Bahamas every year, and we felt that this year was particularly important for the local students and families.”

The delegation featured four out of the five visiting teams competing in Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy’s four-day tournament this week. The final team was expected to arrive yesterday aboard Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines’ Grand Celebration.

The teams usually arrive via chartered flight to the island, but this year marks the first time The Bahamas’ national flag carrier, Bahamasair, has provided this service. The flight was made possible, in large part, through the efforts of Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy principal, Norris Bain, who reached out to various government officials to assist with securing travel arrangements for the visiting teams.

“As a Grand Bahamian I feel really, really proud to have been a part of the first international flight to hit the island since Dorian. That really gave me a great sense of pride,” Mr Bain said. He added that, as a result of the tournament, some 200 guests will be on island to make a positive impact on the local economy.

“There’s so much more we can do on this island,” Mr Bain said. “I’m not going to be one of those on the side complaining. I’m going to try to partner with the Ministry of Tourism, if they’ll let me, and try to bring more events to our island and try to see if this will be the first of many flights to come to Grand Bahama.”

The teams will stay at the Island Seas Resort and enjoy a number of cultural outings and excursions.