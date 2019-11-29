Ambulances Deployed To Grand Bahama

TWO ambulances donated by Canadian manufacturer Demers-Braun-Crestline Group as part of Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts were deployed to Grand Bahama yesterday by the Public Hospitals Authority.

The ambulances, which are outfitted with emergency medical equipment and supplies, were delivered to the Mailboat Company Ltd and are expected to be received by the Grand Bahama Health Services at 8am today.

The ambulances are the Type III MX164 models that feature best in class safety and ergonomics, reduced maintenance and an industry-leading mobility seat. Dr Alvery Hanna, director of National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS), said: “These two ambulances were earmarked to go to Grand Bahama to assist with the emergency medical services in Grand Bahama where we would have had the majority of our ambulances there destroyed by water damage.”

In the weeks following Hurricane Dorian, four ambulances donated by Global Medical Response were deployed to Grand Bahama. With these two ambulances, there are a total of six donated ambulances deployed to the island.

“Emergency services in Grand Bahama is fully functional,” Dr Hanna said. “Staff are doing very dedicated work. They are working their eight-hour shifts, responding to emergencies as well as providing transport for the Grand Bahama Health Services.”