Thomas Bows Out In High Jump

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: Clearly not at his best, Donald Thomas missed out on an opportunity to advance to the final of the men's high jump at the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships.

After taking a clean slate through his first two jumps at 2.17 metres or 7-feet, 1 1/2-inches and 2.22m (7-3 1/4), Thomas bowed out missing his three attempts at 2.26m (7-5) on Tuesday at the Khalafa International Stadium. He came in 10th in Group A and finished 19th overall.

Two other jumpers - Maksim Nedasekau from Belarus and Luis Rivera from Puerto Rico - claimed the final spots with 2.26m (7-5). Iiya Ivanyuk of the Authorized Neutral Athletes' group and hometown favourite Mutaz Barshim, the defending world champion from Qatar, emerged as the top two finishers in Group A and overall in the standings as they were tied with eight other competitors with 2.29m (7-6).

Thomas, the 2007 world champion, came into the championships having produced a season's best of 2.27m (7-5 1/4). He admitted that after suffering an injury at the start of the season, he had to regroup and get ready for the trek to Doha.

But he said he was disappointed that he didn't advance to the final.

"I gave it all I had. I picked up an injury early in the season, but I picked up myself, got back in shape and went out there and gave it my all," said the oldest competitor in the field at aged 35. "I just wasn't sharp enough."

In his first competition since he competed in the Pan American Games in July in Lima, Peru where he was 11th with a best of 2.10m (6-10 3/4), Thomas said it felt good to be back on the global stage.

And he hopes he will be more motivated to return home and get healthy for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.