Gardiner First In 400m Semifinal

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DOHA, Qatar: In his first real test at the International Amateur Athletic Federation's 17th World Championships, Steven Gardiner came through with flying colours as he advanced to the men's 400 metre final for the second time.

Matched against former world and Olympic champion Kirani James, Gardiner, the 2017 silver medalist from London, England, kept his composure and powered through in 44.13 seconds, the fastest time of the three semifinal heats on day six of the championships at the Khalifa International Stadium.

After pulling up on Gardiner on the inside in lane five to the top of the final turn, James went neck-and-neck to the line, only to fall off at the end in 44.23 for second place. The duo, producing season's best performances, will occupy the two spots going into Friday's final at 3.20pm EST.

American Fred Kerley, the second fastest man this year, won the opening heat in 44.25 for the third fastest time. But the surprise came in the third and final heat when American Michael Norman, the world leader, slipped all the way to seventh. His heat was won by Trinidad & Tobago's veteran Michael Cedeno in 44.41 – his season's best. Cedeno, however, paid a price as he was taken off the track in a wheelchair.

"I felt amazing, pretty good. We could have done a little more, but we didn't want to do it tonight. We want to keep something for the final," said Gardiner, the Bahamian national record holder at 43.74.

In facing James for the first time, Gardiner said he's aware of his experience and they both knew that they had to contain themselves and not get over exerted.

"Nobody panicked. We just cruised to the line," he summed up.

James, who had some memorable match-ups with Chris 'Fireman' Brown, said, while it's good to be back, he's looking forward to facing Gardiner in their encore.

"I feel good. Both of us are very competitive, so it should be quite interesting," said James, who has a lifetime best of 43.74, but didn't open his 2019 campaign until September 6 when he qualified for the championships.