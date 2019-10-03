Silver For Shaunae In 400m Final

By BRENT STUBBS

DOHA, Qatar: What an unbelievable race.

Salwa Naser of Bahrain saved her best as she stunned Shaunae Miller-Uibo to win the women's 400 metres title in the third fastest race in history on Thursday night at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Known for her great comeback performances, the 6-foot, one-inch Miller-Uibo just didn't have it down the home stretch after the 21-year-old Naser powered past her on the final curve to snatch the gold in a world leading time of 43.14 seconds.

Miller-Uibo's time of 48.37 for the silver turned out to be a North American, Central America and Caribbean (NAACAC) area record, erasing the previous mark of 48.70 by American Sanya Richards-Ross in 2016 – and her own Bahamas national record of 48.97 that she established last year.

But there's no doubt that 25-year-old Miller-Uibo wanted the title and it got away from her. She greeted her parents, Shaun and Mabeline Miller, as well as Bahamas Association of Athletic Association's president Drumeco Archer at the finish line as she was handed the flag.