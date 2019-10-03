Social Services Teams Go To Hurricane Zones

TWO additional teams from the Department of Social Services departed New Providence on Sunday for Abaco and Grand Bahama to assist with relief operations in the two areas of the Northern Bahamas most affected by Hurricane, Dorian.

The teams relieved the initial two groups who traveled into the affected areas over the September 21-22 period to conduct assessments, assist in the relief operations, and to provide additional support and assistance for social services staff who would have been in the areas prior to, during and after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, as part of a rotation system.

Officials say the plan is to continuously rotate teams of four in and out of both areas for approximately one week at a time until all of the affected areas are covered. Employees from the Department of Rehabilitative Welfare Services were also among the initial teams.

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Frankie A Campbell met with both teams prior to their departure.



"It takes quite a bit of courage to leave the comforts of your homes to go and help someone else, to go and help your colleagues, who have continued to perform exceptional service to the ministry and their country, even though they would have lost homes and other property and in some cases family members," Mr Campbell said.

"I am grateful for that. I am truly thankful to you and all of the other staff members across The Bahamas for your willingness to be your brothers and sisters' keepers. I imagine that your colleagues will be grateful to see you and for all of the assistance you will render while there," Mr Campbell added.

Staff members have been responsible for shelter management duties at the fourteen shelters that were opened in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Central Eleuthera and Andros, while others were responsible for manning the Department of Social Services' Emergency Operations Centre, and others were stationed at the National Emergency Operations Centre established by the National Emergency Management Agency.