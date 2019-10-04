Two Men Saved As Vessel Capsizes

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Harbour Patrol Unit yesterday confirmed the rescue of two men last week after their vessel capsized in waters near New Providence.

A statement released by RBDF noted that the 26-foot vessel was sinking about ten miles south of Rose Island with two Bahamians aboard on Wednesday, September 25.

The RBDF added that shortly after receiving reports about the sinking vessel, RBDF Patrol Craft P-40, coxswained by Leading Seaman William Burns, was then dispatched to the area to assist with the rescue efforts.

The statement continued: “…Two men were spotted in the water. One of the men was clinging to a cooler, and the other to a gas container about a mile away from their partially submerged vessel.

“The crew of P-40 retrieved the men from the water and transported them to the Harbour Patrol Unit for further processing.”

According to Senior Lieutenant Andrew Bowe, the commanding officer of the Harbour Patrol Unit, 31 persons have been rescued by the unit so far for the year. Last year, the unit rescued 139 people.

He said “the unit remains resolute in saving lives.”