Call For Dames To Resign Over Abaco: Fnm Branch Chairman Hits Out Over Island’S ‘Weak Security’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE chairman of the Free National Movement’s Central and South Abaco constituency branch wants National Security Minister Marvin Dames to resign over the “weak security” on the island.
“The minister of national security needs to answer for this failure,” Victor Patterson complained yesterday. “I have no more patience for him.”
Mr Dames in response told The Tribune he does not have operational control of law enforcement agencies and will not interfere politically with them, especially after satisfying himself that the police commissioner and defence force commodore are ably securing the island. He also said officials intend to increase the number of police vehicles on Abaco.
He told reporters yesterday evening that as more residents return to Abaco, the number of law enforcement officers there will likely increase beyond the numbers deployed in the wake of the storm.
Mr Patterson believes the government is generally doing a good job responding to the unprecedented destruction wrought by Hurricane Dorian, but added that the political implications for the governing party after the monster storm have generally been negative on the island.
After the Category Five storm battered Abaco, mass looting and scavenging took place. The government eventually deployed more than 900 law enforcement officers to Abaco who were helped by additional foreign officers. However, some residents say crime persists.
“A worker on a house saw a man stealing tools from that house yesterday,” Mr Patterson said. “He took a picture of the van the man was in. The person whose stuff was stolen went driving around with his cousin until they spotted the van. They tried to call the police and had no luck. They reached out to me and I reached out to the MP (James Albury), and he reached out to the police but had no luck. He spoke to a police woman and she said she could not bring a vehicle to meet them for whatever reason. That is not acceptable. We don’t expect perfection after a disaster like this but this security failure is ongoing, it needs to end and if the minister of national security cannot handle this he needs to resign. I am extremely displeased with his performance and the security situation feels like a betrayal for us. Every other minister and ministry have been falling over themselves to be helpful but I haven’t had any luck with the Ministry of National Security.”
Residents like Mr Patterson want law enforcement to construct checkpoints at entrances to Murphy Town and Dundas Town, ensuring people aren’t transporting stolen items.
Mr Dames travelled to Abaco with national security officials over the weekend to get a firsthand account of the security situation. Videos he took showed officers patrolling Marsh Harbour at night and neighbouring cays in the day. In one video, police drove through the mainland for some time before encountering a vehicle on the street. In another video, a woman on a cay praised defence force officers for how they conducted their work.
“We went throughout the entire settlement of Marsh Harbour and the streets were very desolate,” Mr Dames said. “There was no movement on the streets whatsoever and we patrolled for a significant period. I think there was one vehicle stopped along the way and persons gave a justifiable reason for why they were on the streets.
“There may be need to increase the number of people there even further as the recovery and construction begin to intensify so we’re doing daily assessments of that and the commissioner and commodore are doing that...Based on our assessment over the weekend, we feel the police and the defence force have the situation under control.”
For his part, Mr Patterson said generally residents are displeased with the government’s overall response to the storm but said this can be improved with a prudent approach to rebuilding. The FNM won both of Abaco’s seats in the last general election and the constituencies are considered FNM strongholds.
“There are a lot of very angry people,” Mr Patterson said. “That is hardly up for dispute. The feeling is Abaco has contributed a great deal of revenue to the treasury over the years and now when we need the government, many people, and I’m not one of them, but many people feel the government’s response has not been sufficient. The security failure has caused a lot of the resentment, that’s 80 percent of our problem. But it’s not like anybody here is suddenly in love with the Progressive Liberal Party. No one here is saying ‘if only Perry Christie or Brave Davis were prime minister the situation would be different.’ The feeling is just general disillusionment but there is no doubt the ship can be righted.”
Mr Patterson said despite some concerns, most ministries have been responsive and helpful in his view. “The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Works, the Ministry of Transportation, all these people have when I got in touch with them been able to flick their fingers and make things happen,” he said.
Last week, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he was not happy with the security situation in Abaco, saying that Cabinet would consider implementing a curfew in Abaco.
“We requested an additional 150 personnel,” he told the Nassau Guardian on Wednesday. “We will again talk to the defence force. We have, I was told, 40, 50 individuals who may have retired. You know they force retirement early, at 55. So we will call all those individuals back so that they can assist with security.
“Cabinet and I, we will have to decide whether…once I survey and have a better understanding of the situation, we will make a determination as to whether we will institute a curfew.
“There is no reason for people to be about moving in the darkness.
“We need extra manpower. We need more personnel, no doubt,” Dr Minnis said last week.
Comments
TigerB 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
"Seventy-four percent of the force was stationed in New Providence. Another 18 percent was stationed on Grand Bahama, and eight percent on the Family Islands."
This is the problem... while in live in Grand Bahama, I was born in Spring City , Abaco, but all family islands are neglected. They, as in all governments, never see the need to properly staff them! Same complaint in east End as well. Just One and 2 officers
John 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
Marvin Dames is the first amongst the MPs who will not be re-elected even if the FNM was to have a landslide victory in 2022. Firstly there were too many police involved killings under Marvin Dames and the current commission of police. Many of these killings were very questionable and suspicious. And in the instance where a police involved killing victim was clearly innocent, the entire police force (and other parts of the government ) were cold hearted, unremorceful and showed no sympathy for family and loved ones of the victim. And Marvin Dames appears to be running a cream puff Ministry of National Security. Despite getting millions in additional funds and investing in ‘new and proven technology.’ The force can’t seem to get a hold on major crime. Whilst murder was down in one year the numbers seem to be creeping back up. What were the police doing when a suspect attempted to carry out ELEVEN murders in a matter of hours and apparently was successful with four? And even when the number of murders were down, the number of police killings increased so there was basically no decrease in the number of homicides. And then there’s the Potters Cay fiasco where Marvin Dames caused dozens of small businesses into hardship and caused dozens more Bahamians to become unemployed.
joeblow 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
This current crisis has exposed how ill prepared all branches of government were despite massive budgets. It also shows that we can no longer afford to allow inexperienced and incompetent people with no problem solving skills to hold high positions. Based on the governments poor response to this situation, if Nassau had been hit by this storm, the Bahamas as we know it would have ceased to exist.
spoitier 1 minute ago
These politicians watch the US news and BBC and they see politicians from those country calling for other politicians to resign and sometimes the call is answered, so they say the same thing when it comes to Bahamian politics like it makes any difference. If Marvin Dames didn't resign over the fact that he is mix up in a bribery scheme with a drug dealer, you think he is going to resign over this? Bahamian politician could get caught red handed with the cookie jar and they still wouldn't resign, so stop calling on them to resign because that is a political stunt.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID