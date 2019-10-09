Bisx Adds An Icon To Its Listings Roster

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) yesterday announced it has added the Lehoca Fund IC to its roster of listings.

Lehoca is established as an Investment Condominium (ICON) under the Investment Condominium Act 2014, and is registered as a Smart Fund 007 under the Investment Funds Act 2003. Its voting participation interests have been listed on BISX.

Holland Grant, BISX’s chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased to list the Lehoca Fund IC and to add another Investment Condominium (ICON) to the exchange. Since the creation of ICONs in 2014, the exchange has seen growth in those being used by financial services providers to address their clients needs.

“We commend Credit Suisse and Caystone Solutions for their innovation in adapting new products for the needs of their clients. We look forward to listing more ICONs and other funds on the exchange in the future.”

Credit Suisse’s Nassau branch serves as the BISX sponsor member that brought this fund to the exchange. Caystone Solutions has been appointed as the governing administrator, and Credit Suisse’s Nassau branch as the general administrator for the fund. Investment One Partners (Gestao de Recursos Ltda, Sao Paulo SP, Brazil) acts in the capacity of investment manager.