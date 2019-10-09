Congresswoman: Us Govt Wants To Support Hurricane Restoration Efforts

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A US Congresswoman said yesterday that the US government wants to provide technical support to assist with restoration efforts in Abaco and Grand Bahama following Hurricane Dorian.

Speaking to reporters outside of Lynden Pindling International Airport, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said the US wants to assist in the areas of housing, healthcare and the environment in the storm impacted islands.

"We had briefings with NEMA. We had briefings with restoration team in the Abaco islands. We know that people are desiring to return back. We listened to plans going forward that would help many residents be able to come back," she said.

"We know that part of the effort is to reestablish commerce and tourism," she said, adding the US should stand ready to provide additional technical assistance.

Her comments to the press came after touring Abaco, assessing the damage and immediate needs of the island following Dorian.

Congresswoman Lee also commended the Bahamian people for their resilience in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

"It is evident that the people here are resilient and it is evident that a lot of work has taken place. What I saw today is a constant, pragmatic effort, methodically putting together plans for people to be able to restore their lives," she said.

She said the US will be closely listening to the Bahamian government to determine what more can be done to assist with the restoration efforts.

"Let me make it very clear that the United States stands as a strong ally of the Bahamas and that we stand ready to help them in this long term restoration and I believe that we have already been strong participants in that and we look forward to the possibility of additional resources," she said.