Gb Power: 90% Now Electrified

By YOURI KEMP

Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC) yesterday confirmed that 90 percent of its customer base have seen electricity services restored following Hurricane Dorian.

Dr Hubert Minnis, the Prime Minister, revealed the energy monopoly's restoration progress in the House of Assembly yesterday when he said: "In terms of electrical supply, GB Power has energised approximately 90 percent of their customers. Approximately 3,000 are not yet energised, including East Grand Bahama and the surrounding cays. "

A GB Power spokesperson said the 3,000 represents customers in east Grand Bahama and those with significant flooding damage, who still need the proper assessments completed and subsequent clearance from the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) to have their power restored.