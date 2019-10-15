Hospitals And Viruses

EDITOR, The Tribune.

ABC News carried a News item last night (October 7) where they reported that six newly died in the premature care area of a leading hospital for an unknown virus and three - four other newly borns were under care.

I can’t imagine the grieving and pain of the parents of these newly born. They will never enjoy their child who they waited nine months for.

Is this common, viruses attacking what are supposed to be the sterile areas of hospitals? How safe are our hospitals from viruses? Have there been similar incidents at either of our medical facilities attributed to viruses within the facility?

We live in a warm climate - fertile for the growth of mould and from that the bed for bacterial viruses.

Many stories patients go into a facility for a minor medical procedure either die in that facility or at home very soon after from pneumonia and the sole place that pneumonia was probably caught had to be the medical institution.

How safe are our hospitals?

T K ALBURY

Nassau,

October 8, 2019.