Mudd Fire Brought Under Control

POLICE said they were able to get a fire in an Abaco shanty town under control on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson believes that persons are going in The Mudd area looking for things and starting fires.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Honours ceremony at Government House yesterday, Commissioner Ferguson said: “I took a team into Abaco on Friday morning along with the commodore, the Defence Force and joined the team in Abaco. It was to really assess the security situation in Abaco and once we got there, we put a plan in place really that we believe will make sure that things will run continuously smooth in Abaco.

“We have teams of fire branch officers down there in Abaco along with volunteer firefighters and so there are no major issues in respect to fires. Yesterday I think it was the fire was on the other side and the wind blew it on the side on The Mudd.”

He added: “They were able to extinguish the fire. We will continue to be on the ground and monitor it and hopefully pretty soon that should go away.”

The commissioner said officers have enough resources on the ground to deal with fires on the island.

He said: “If a fire is being spread, you really have to try to out it and if it isn’t out then you will find that it will continue burning its way out. In most cases the fire was brought under control. We are pretty confident that we have the resources to be able to deal with that.”

When contacted for comment, Health Minister Duane Sands said there obviously is a possibility that bodies of Hurricane Dorian victims may have been burnt during the fire but added this is speculation.

Dr Sands said: “But you’re talking now about we believe that there could be bodies there and now that there is a fire the question of if there were bodies there ‘could that been burnt?’ Again, that now adds another level of uncertainty so I wouldn’t focus too much attention on it.

“At this point even if…that’s a very speculative issue. The more important question is why did the fire start and are there likely to be other fires? So, the fire now impacts everything, and everything turns on it so I wouldn’t focus my concern on just the issue of the possibility that there are bodies there.”

The health minister said if remains were burnt and found, there is still the possibility of using bones to get DNA for identification.