Row Ends With Man Shot Dead

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that left a man dead on Monday night.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm, a man was standing on Pitt Lane off Sandy Lane, when he got into an argument with a man who was known to him, who shot him multiple times before running away.

Paramedics were called but were unable to resuscitate the man; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tribune understands the victim is 44-year-old, father-of-two Kurtwood “Bruno” Brown, however, his identity was not released by police.

This latest killing has pushed the murder count to 86 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records. Murders have increased compared to this period last year, when there were less than 80 killings reported at that time.

The victim’s childhood friend, who gave his name only as “King”, said Mr Brown was a good, down to earth person.

He said: “He was my friend all my life and he grow me up. We had a good relationship. We were tight and close. He always talked a bunch of garbage and kept everyone laughing. I lost my friend and honest to God they took this to another level now. He doesn’t bother no one.

“He was a good person and he was a chef. He was the best chef in the world and around here. He cooked for everybody, every day when he was living. We had grill outs all of the time and whatever you wanted him to do he’d do. Our last grill out was (Monday).”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 919, 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS (8477).