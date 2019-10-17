Atlantis In Top Travel Honour

Atlantis, and its The Cove and The Reef properties, have been recognised in the Top 25 Resorts in the Atlantic category by Condé Nast Traveler.

"It is an honour to accept this prestigious award on behalf of our magical Bahamian resort," said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis.

"The success of Atlantis, Paradise Island, is a team effort and we are extremely blessed to have a staff of over 7,300 people who maintain passion, integrity and commitment in creating life-long memories for guests and showcasing 'Bahamas at Heart' to the world. We are looking forward to introducing our guests to a variety of new experiences and programming in 2020."

Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards obtained responses from more than 600,000 readers rating their travel experiences to provide a full insight into where and how they travel.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry, and are known as "the best of the best of travel".