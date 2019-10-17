The Tribune

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

INDEPENDENT MP Reece Chipman says he’s no political sell out following his resignation from the Free National Movement a week ago.

Speaking for the first time at Parliament since he quit the governing party, Mr Chipman criticised partisan politics and party loyalty, which he said had forced elected officials to treat key supporters like “potcakes”.

He stopped short during proceedings yesterday of insisting he was not a political prostitute, suggesting he would not affiliate with other parties like the Progressive Liberal Party or the Democratic National Alliance.

“You show me political maturity based on the way it’s defined in this particular system, I show you political sell out at its best,” Mr Chipman said yesterday.

He was allowed to address his colleagues after requesting to do so in his resignation letter to House Speaker Halson Moultrie. The letter was submitted last Thursday.

“Political maturity are the words used now to describe us as we sell as our ideals; sell out ourselves, sell our families out and then of course sell our country.

“Your freedom fighters you treat them like political potcakes. Your constituents, your stalwarts, your counsellors, you treat them like political potcakes. You only know them when you need them. Yes that is what partisan politics does.

“If I had to make a choice, I’d rather be a political potcake than a political pros…I’m sorry, a political sell out.

“See you cannot be a part of a party that doesn’t allow you to participate.”

Mr Chipman said loyalty should not be based on giving people jobs or insisting that elected officials agree with every party policy or position.

“Loyalty cannot be that I must agree with everything you say at the expense of my constituents. Loyalty should never outweigh integrity.

“It should preserve dignity and it should demand honesty,” Mr Chipman said.

The first time MP quit the FNM last week after contemplating the move since January.

He said his resignation was largely based on the government’s handling of Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts and partisan politics.